Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Netherlands Veterans Day Ceremony | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently attended the opening ceremony of Netherlands Veterans Day in the Hague, joining veterans, government representatives and invited guests in paying tribute to the men and women who have served the Kingdom of the Netherlands in times of war, peacekeeping missions and other international operations.

Dutch Veterans Day is held annually to express the nation’s gratitude and appreciation for veterans who have served the Kingdom under challenging and often dangerous circumstances in the interest of peace, security and international stability.

Due to extreme heat and an orange weather warning issued by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the National Parade and the public programme at the Malieveld were cancelled following the advice of the Veiligheidsregio Haaglanden.

The official opening ceremony in the Royal Theatre (Koninklijke Schouwburg) proceeded as planned.

The ceremony brought together hundreds of veterans and distinguished guests. Opening remarks were delivered by Jaap Smit, Chairman of the National Veterans Day Committee. His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Prime Minister Rob Jetten, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Minister Arrindell expressed her appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices made by veterans throughout the Kingdom, emphasizing that their service continues to contribute to the values of freedom, peace and international cooperation.​

PHOTO Caption:

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell (1st right) with President of the Senate Mei Li Vos (1st left), Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba Mildred Schwengle (2nd left) and Speaker of the House of Representatives Thom van Campen (2nd right) at the opening ceremony of Dutch Veterans Day in The Hague.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-attends-Netherlands-Veterans-Day-Ceremony.aspx