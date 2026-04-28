Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell discusses Security Challenges and Geopolitical Developments at Atlantic Assembly Conference | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell participated as a speaker at the Atlantic Assembly 2026 – Navigating Uncertainty, held on Saturday 18 April in The Hague.

The annual conference, organized by Jonge Atlantici, brings together students, young professionals and experts to engage in dialogue on pressing security challenges and geopolitical developments. This year’s edition focused on navigating an increasingly complex and uncertain global landscape.

Minister Arrindell contributed to a panel discussion on the Caribbean region, where recent geopolitical developments have brought renewed international attention. During the session, she shared Sint Maarten’s perspective on regional stability, the broader implications for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the importance of international cooperation in addressing emerging challenges.

Reflecting on her participation, Minister Arrindell noted: "It was an honour and a pleasure to be invited to join such a distinguished group of guests and panelists, and to contribute meaningfully to this event, particularly in light of the current geopolitical climate.

“Kudos to the organizers of Young Atlantici for staying attuned to pressing safety and security concerns across the Western Hemisphere, especially in relation to the Caribbean countries and special entities within the Kingdom of the Netherlands."

The discussion provided a valuable platform to connect diverse perspectives from government, academia and policy, while also engaging directly with a new generation of professionals through an interactive Q&A session.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-discusses-Security-Challenges-and-Geopolitical-Developments-at-Atlantic-Assembly-Confere.aspx