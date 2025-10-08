Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell takes part in B.U.C. Conference on Sustainable Coexistence within the Kingdom | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – The Hon. Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, recently participated in the BeNeLux University Centre (B.U.C.) Conference at The Hague City Hall. The central theme of the conference was: “Perspectives on Sustainable Coexistence within the Kingdom."

During the discussions, key propositions were explored on topics such as the mobility of professionals within the Kingdom, the power of art and culture in bridging differences, and the development of a new economic mindset rooted in shared values.

From Sint Maarten’s perspective, Minister Arrindell emphasized the importance of intergenerational mobility and long-term structural collaboration between the countries of the Kingdom. She highlighted Sint Maarten’s proactive efforts to connect and empower young professionals through concrete initiatives:

“Intergenerational mobility is essential. The question is what do we pass on to make the next generation better off? I am committed to strengthening opportunities for students and young professionals, for instance through the creation of the Cabinet’s diaspora database connecting talent from Sint Maarten, the Netherlands, and across the Kingdom.

Too often we have heard the question: “What is really happening over there?’ With this initiative, we aim to bridge that gap and create a structural basis for sustainable cooperation. The differences in standard of living, in certain areas between the countries within the Kingdom are still too large, and that is precisely what we must work to overcome. Not just to improve individual lives, but to build a society where progress is shard and sustained."

Minister Arrindell took part in the interactive forum, chaired by National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen. Other panel members included Prof. Irene Asscher-Vonk (emeritus professor of Social Law), Tanja Fraai (media producer and literary scholar) and Damaly Linkers (strategic advisor, organizational & leadership development).

The conference, organized by the B.U.C., brought together experts, policymakers and cultural leaders, including Minister of State Prof. Jan Peter Balkenende and Council of State member Paul Comenencia, to reflect on opportunities for deeper collaboration between the Caribbean and European parts of the Kingdom.

In the coming months, the organizers together with the Forum members will draft a joint conference declaration highlighting the action points for the future.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-takes-part-in-B-U-C–Conference-on-Sustainable-Coexistence-within-the-Kingdom.aspx