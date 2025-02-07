Minister Richinel Brug Meets with Ombudsman | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug, met with Ombudsman Ms. Gwendolien Mossel. This meeting, initiated at the Minister’s request, served as a formal introduction and a platform to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of VSA and the Ombudsman’s office.

Minister Brug expressed his gratitude to the Ombudsman for accepting his request and emphasized his commitment to transparency and accountability. While there has not been an official Council of Minister’s onboarding process due to the timing of the swearing in process, he deemed it necessary to meet and gain insights into any pending cases related to the Ministry of VSA.

Following introductions between the Ombudsman’s staff and the Minister’s cabinet, an in-depth and productive discussion took place. Several key matters were brought to the Minister’s attention. The most important one being the delayed appointments and processing times at the department of Social Services for social and medical aid applicants as well as the gross number of labor infractions that are currently taking place on island. The Ombudsman had expressed the former in a previous letter to Minister Brug.

Later this month an interactive session has been scheduled between the Ombudsman office and the Ministry of VSA whereby the role and responsibilities of the Ombudsman’s office will be explained to staff members. The aim is to provide the staff of the ministry with a deeper understanding of the Ombudsman’s investigative procedures.

Minister Brug described the meeting as insightful and constructive, reaffirming his commitment to addressing the concerns raised. He thanked the Ombudsman and her team for their time and emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration.

The Minister also encouraged individuals with VSA-related concerns to seek assistance from the Ministry before escalating matters to the Ombudsman’s office. He reiterated that, “It is not Government against the citizen, but rather Government working to facilitate the well-being of every citizen of St. Maarten. If persons feel they cannot reach out to the Ministry, my office always remains open. Additionally, every last Friday of the Month I will be in a neighborhood to hear your concerns and feedback”

The Ministry of VSA looks forward to further engagement with the Ombudsman’s office and remains dedicated to improving services and strengthening accountability for the benefit of the people of St. Maarten.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-Meets-with-Ombudsman.aspx