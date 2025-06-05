Minister Shares Key Findings from PWAS Investigation Report and Commits to Action | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport today shared the outcomes of an independent investigation into operational and incident matters at the Prins Willem Alexander School (PWAS) with the staff of the school. Following an extensive analysis of organizational structures, policies, student care practices, infrastructure, and governance, the investigation team has submitted its final report which contains a set of actionable recommendations designed to enhance the quality of education, safety, and overall well-being of students with special educational needs.

Recognizing that immediate action is critical, the Ministry will concentrate on a short-term plan to drive tangible improvements before the start of the 2025/2026 school year. The existing Steering Committee for the Transformation of Public Education will guide the implementation of these recommendations, and “A PWAS Reform Team” will be established to develop the short-term plan and lay the foundation for medium- and long-term strategic planning. At the start of the new school year, the PWAS Director will be reinstated and will be supported by the management team to begin embedding changes.

Efforts will focus on reviewing and updating policies that govern special education, ensuring alignment with international standards; strengthening mental health and psychosocial support services through coordinated collaboration with the Student Support Services Division (SSSD); reinforcing the school’s leadership structure and staffing; and establishing robust quality assurance and accountability measures. An essential component of this work will be a full campus inspection, conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) by July 1, 2025, to identify and address all urgent safety or infrastructure needs. Above all, every recommendation is being developed with the unique learning and well-being needs of PWAS students at its core.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Shares-Key-Findings-from-PWAS-Investigation-Report-and-Commits-to-Action.aspx