Minister Tackling Secures Military Support to Enhance Public Safety Operations | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Justice confirms that the formal request submitted by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling for military assistance has been officially approved. Effective immediately, marines stationed on Sint Maarten will support the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in maintaining public order and strengthening security in key areas.

The procedure for a formal request for military assistance was initiated on 7 November 2025 as part of broader efforts to reinforce public safety and ensure readiness during a period of increased activity. Following recent armed robberies and heightened public safety concerns, the scope of the request was amended to allow for expanded operational support. The marines will operate alongside KPSM officers in joint patrols and traffic controls as part of a coordinated preventive action plan. The objective is to enhance visible law enforcement presence, deter criminal activity, and reassure residents, business owners, and visitors.

Minister Tackling emphasized that the deployment reflects a deliberate and firm approach to public safety, underscoring that the protection of residents and visitors remains a top priority and that decisive action will continue to reinforce public trust.

The approved support will remain in effect throughout the Christmas period, with the daily deployment of eight (8) marines under joint operations with KPSM. An evaluation will be conducted thereafter to assess the impact and determine next steps.

This measure represents another concrete step toward reinforcing public confidence and safeguarding the social and economic well-being of Sint Maarten.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Tackling-Secures-Military-Support-to-Enhance-Public-Safety-Operations.aspx