Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Participate in ” Beat the Marines” | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor

(VSA) has made history with its first-ever participation in the thrilling "Beat the Marines"

challenge. The event brought together 15 teams to showcase endurance, teamwork, and

resilience. The Honorable Minister of VSA, Mr. Richinel Brug and the Ministry’s team

proudly represented its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle, fostering team spirit

and perseverance.

The team, consisting of Minister Brug alongside team captain Sharilyn Bryson, Jamie

Mourilion, Cheyenne Gumbs, Shobhan Giterson, Michael Sommersal, and Herbert

Martina, successfully tackled the demanding obstacle course. The challenge featured a

variety of physically and mentally demanding tasks, such as pulling and pushing a truck,

tire flipping, rope climbing, in water obstacles, navigating mazes, and dunking in an ice

water bath, to name a few. This dynamic mix of activities tested all participants strength,

endurance, and teamwork in a competitive yet supportive environment.

Minister Brug praised the team’s effort and highlighted the significance of the Ministry’s

participation.

“As Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, I am committed to leading

by example and I am incredibly proud of our team’s determination and spirit and look

forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.”

The Ministry’s participation reflects its dedication to fostering a healthy ministry by

encouraging wellness, collaboration, and camaraderie among staff. Throughout the event,

the team supported other competitors, building a sense of community and shared

accomplishment.

The Ministry extends its gratitude to SMJRMARNALG Gomes (Eri), outgoing Deputy

Commander of the Marine Detachment in St. Maarten, for facilitating VSA’s participation in

the Beat the Marines challenge. Eri’s coordination and support made it possible for the

Ministry to join this remarkable event.

Minister Brug further extended his gratitude to all the departments within VSA that

supported and participated in the event, emphasizing that the success of the team was a

collective achievement.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and determination of everyone

involved. Thank you for representing the Ministry with such pride and energy. Together, we

are setting the standard for a healthier and more united St. Maarten.”

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to initiatives that inspire individuals to prioritize

their health and embrace the values of teamwork and resilience. The team is already

looking forward to next year’s competition and encourages others to join this rewarding

experience. ​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-Public-Health-Social-Development-and-Labor-Participate-in–Beat-the-Marines.aspx