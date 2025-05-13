Ministry of VROMI announces Half Road Closure at A TH Illidge Road, Lower Princess Quarter | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, hereby announces a partial half lane road closure for the upcoming works on A TH. Illidge Road, Lower Princess Quarter, directly across from the Sol Gas Station and a section of Arch Road. This is part of the Department of Infrastructure’s Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024 aimed at enhancing our community’s road infrastructure and ensuring safer and smoother travel for all vehicular traffic.

From Tuesday, May 13th to May 15, 2025, there will be a half lane road closure on A TH. Illidge Road. For a small segment on Arch Road, traffic will be rerouted through Guadeloupe Road. These measures are necessary to facilitate critical repairs and improvements to the road surfaces, starting with milling of the road section.

The closures will take effect each evening at 8 p.m. with the roads being reopened again the following morning at 5 a.m.

The Ministry and the Department of Infrastructure Management thank the public for their continued patience and cooperation as this essential work is carried out. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, respect road signs, and plan ahead using the designated detour routes.

Key Information Recap:

Reason for Closure: Asphalt Resurfacing Road Works

Date and Time: Tuesday May 13th – May 15th, 2025, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Location: Half closure on Illidge Road; detour through Guadeloupe Road for Arch Road.

Type of Road Closure: Half Road Closure

For further information, please e-mail the Department of Infrastructure at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-announces-Half-Road-Closure-at-A-TH-Illidge-Road-Lower-Princess-Quarter.aspx