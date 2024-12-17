Ministry of VROMI ESF3 Response Successfully Lowers Salt Pond Levels After Heavy Rainfall | Government of Sint Maarten

​

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) has effectively managed the Salt Pond water levels following the heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 10th and 17th, which initially caused the levels to rise to 55 cm above sea level. Thanks to consistent efforts by the Ministry’s professionals, the pond’s levels have now been reduced to -65 cm below sea level, marking a significant achievement in water management of the Great Salt Pond.

“The large amount of rainfall tested our infrastructure and response capacity. Our efforts are part of our mission to improve our preparedness for such weather in the future” stated Patrice Gumbs, Minister of the Ministry of VROMI.”

The restoration of the Salt Pond to -65 cm below sea level has brought ecological benefits, including the re-emergence of rocks that were previously submerged. These rocks serve as a vital resting and nesting area for birds, especially Sint Maarten’s national bird, the Brown Pelican, enhancing the habitat for local wildlife. With the pond levels stabilized, native plant species can now thrive along the water’s edge, fostering greater biodiversity.

The lowered water levels also improve the overall health of the Salt Pond ecosystem by allowing for better oxygenation and promoting the natural balance needed to support aquatic and terrestrial life.

The Ministry of VROMI remains committed to continuous monitoring and maintenance of critical infrastructure to ensure the community’s safety and the preservation of the environment.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-ESF3-Response-Successfully-Lowers-Salt-Pond-Levels-After-Heavy-Rainfall.aspx