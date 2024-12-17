MINISTRY OF VROMI REMINDS COMMUNITY TO IDENTIFY PLOTS IN CAY BAY CEMETERY | Government of Sint Maarten

​

Mapping and beautification to begin in 2025.

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and

Infrastructure (VROMI) wishes to remind members of the community of the initiative aimed at

restoring order and dignity to local cemeteries, beginning with the Cay Bay Cemetery. In

collaboration with the Cay Bay community, this project will identify and map burial plots,

assigning a unique registration number to each plot and beautifying the cemetery grounds.

Currently, there is limited information on the identities and locations of individuals buried in the

Cay Bay Cemetery. This project seeks to rectify this by establishing a comprehensive registry to

ensure every burial site is accounted for and maintained. The initial phase of the initiative will

focus on Cay Bay, with plans to expand to cemeteries across the island in the near future.

To support this effort, members of the public are reminded to assist in identifying and claiming

the graves of their loved ones. Claims must be submitted no later than December 31st, 2024.

Families and individuals are encouraged to contact Sharon Cangieter at

sharoncangieter@gmail.com or call her at +1-721-553-1273 to provide information or inquire

“Our cemeteries are an essential part of our cultural heritage and serve as places of remembrance

and respect,” said Minister Gumbs. “By implementing this registry and beautification program,

we aim to honor those who have passed while providing clarity and order for future generations.”

The beautification efforts will include landscaping, and improved pathways, to ensure the

grounds are both visually appealing and accessible. These enhancements underscore VROMI’s

commitment to preserving and enhancing community spaces throughout Sint Maarten.

The Minister of VROMI thanked the Cay Bay community for approaching him with this

initiative and for being so instrumental in the process. He hopes to work with other communities

soon as the pilot is expanded.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/MINISTRY-OF-VROMI-REMINDS-COMMUNITY-TO-IDENTIFY-PLOTS-IN-CAY-BAY-CEMETERY.aspx