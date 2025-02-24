Motor Vehicle Tax Deadline February 28, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

Motorists are urged to pay their 2025 motor vehicle tax by the deadline on Friday, February 28, 2025. The Tax Administration reminds all vehicle owners that, by law, the payment deadline is the last day of February.

Once payment is completed, motorists can collect their QR code sticker at the Receiver’s Office on Pond Island from 8AM – 2PM. Residents are encouraged to utilize the available payment options, including online payments via credit or debit card (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, cash payments, and Sentoo. Sentoo offers the convenience of paying with Maestro cards from Windward Islands Bank (WIB) and Orco Bank.

When making a payment and collecting QR code stickers, individuals must have all required documentation readily available. This includes valid insurance, inspection card, payment receipt, and, if applicable, a bill of sale.

For additional information, the Tax Administration can be contacted by telephone at 542-2143, 542-5300, 542-5304, or 542-3839 or via The St. Maarten Tax Administration’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/taxsxm. Inquiries can also be sent via email to taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Motor-Vehicle-Tax-Deadline-February-28-2025.aspx