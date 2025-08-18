ODM: New Tropical Wave Warrants Attention. Continue to Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports | Government of Sint Maarten

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the peak period of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season which runs from mid-August to mid-October.

ODM is calling on the public and business community to pay attention to the next weather system, a tropical wave now located in the eastern tropical Atlantic which has the potential to develop over the next few days and could affect the Lesser Antilles during the latter part of the week.

“Hurricane Erin explosive intensification within 24 hours from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane north of Anguilla, is a reminder that we are living in a climate changing world which influences weather systems, making them stronger and more powerful within a shorter period of time and Erin is a clear example.

“Therefore, it is very important to be storm and hurricane ready from the beginning of the hurricane season. Your disaster supply kit should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season; your yard should be clean from items that could become flying debris, and you should be able to close your storm/hurricane shutters on your home or at your business within an hour or two.

“Hurricane Erin’s rapid intensification is a clear reminder once again that you can’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

“ODM with the assistance of the Department of Communication (Emergency Support Function ESF-8) in its annual hurricane season public awareness campaign, brings this messaging forward early and consistent every season as everybody has a role to play in protecting their life and property.

“Sint Maarten and the other islands in the Leeward were very lucky that Erin remained out at sea. The emphasis and core messaging has been personal preparedness, individual, family and business.

“Preparation is key. Do not take this lightly, because not being prepared can be the difference between life and

death. The government and its stakeholders continue to build a more resilient and prepared nation in the face of increasingly severe weather events,” NDC Fire Chief Clive Richardson said.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.​

