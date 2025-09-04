Press statement Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA) Mr. Richinel Brug regarding French nationals employed at PJAIE | Government of Sint Maarten

As Minister of Labor, I have taken note of the communication recently issued by the management of PJIAE to its staff concerning measures to be taken against French nationals employed at PJIAE. Such communication has caused significant unrest in the community, which requires clarification on my part.

I, Richinel Brug, hereby unequivocally distance myself from the content and implications of such correspondence. At no time was the content of such correspondence discussed with me, nor have I ever held a conversation with the CEO of PJIAE, Mr. Michael Cleaver on this matter. I also never proposed or suggested that management issue such a communication to staff.

Moreover, I emphasize that, in my capacity as Minister of VSA, I do not hold the authority to instruct PJIAE on its internal operations. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and misleading.

I also consider it highly inappropriate that, instead of acknowledging his own misunderstanding of the discussions held between representatives of PJIAE and myself, Mr. Cleaver chose to misrepresent the matter. In both an official letter to staff and a press statement, he claimed to have spoken with two Ministers who were “unaware of my decision and surprised at my behavior.” This attempt to deflect responsibility by placing blame on government officials is unacceptable.

It is extremely dangerous for the CEO of a government-owned company to make public statements about government officials in such a manner, without accountability or repercussion. Such conduct not only undermines public trust but also sets a troubling precedent.

I must also address the false narrative that my person has taken a “decision” without approval of the Council of Ministers or discussing such with coalition partners. This assertion is both inaccurate and misleading, as no new decision has been taken – unilaterally or otherwise.

To clarify, this recent chain of events stems from a public appeal I made a few months ago, calling on all employers to ensure that their staff are properly registered in accordance with the laws of Sint Maarten.

Since then, a number of employers have approached my person and the Cabinet to arrange meetings, submit the necessary documentation, and regulate the status of their employees at the Division of Labor Affairs.

In parallel, I have been working closely with SZV to ensure that even employees without valid residency papers are nonetheless registered with SZV, in accordance with the law. This ensures they remain insured and do not become an undue medical burden on the people of Sint Maarten who are paying into the system. The business community has responded positively to this initiative, and many employers are diligently working to legalize their workforce. I commend these businesses and encourage others to do the same.

It is important for me to stress that the goal of enhanced enforcement, as announced a few months ago, is not to obstruct any employee from carrying out their work or earning a decent living. On the contrary, our sole objective is to ensure that all workers are properly registered with the Division of Labor Affairs, have valid medical insurance, fulfill their tax obligations, and contribute through social premiums. These measures are essential to guaranteeing that every worker can rightfully enjoy their Old Age Pension upon reaching pensionable age.

Therefore, there is absolutely no need for any employer to discontinue—or even temporarily suspend—employment relationships with their staff. The purpose of this process is to safeguard continuity of work while ensuring that all employees are legally registered and contributing to the system in compliance with the laws of Sint Maarten.

Since taking up the position of Minister of VSA, I have encountered too many cases of retired individuals, including French nationals, who, after many years of service, discovered that they were never registered and therefore could not receive social benefits. This injustice must be rectified. In this same manner, let us not forget all the Mullet Bay workers holding French Nationaities, who were employed for years prior to Huricane Lewis, who did not qualify for their Old Age Pension because their employer had never register them.

Plans are already underway to address this and other challenges. An Inter-Ministerial Conference, initiated by the Ministry of VSA, is scheduled for September 17th to establish a coordinated way forward.

In closing, I extend my gratitude to the businesses that are already working to comply with the law. I also want to reassure the general public—and particularly the workers at PJIAE—that the Ministry of VSA’s comprehensive labor approach has one clear goal: to uphold the laws of Sint Maarten, ensure that all employees are properly registered and insured, and guarantee that every worker can rightfully enjoy their Old Age Pension upon reaching retirement age.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Press-statement-Minister-of-Public-Health,-Social-Development-&-Labor-(VSA)-Mr–Richinel-Brug-regarding-French-nationals-em.aspx