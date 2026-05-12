Prime Minister Mercelina Addresses NV GEBE Fuel Clause Increase and Calls for Urgent Clarification and Consumer Relief Measures | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has formally addressed the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBOD) and Management of NV GEBE following the utility company’s announcement of an increase in the fuel clause from Xcg. 0.36 per kWh in April 2026 to Xcg. 0.45 per kWh for May 2026.

In his correspondence of today, the Prime Minister acknowledged the global geopolitical tensions and fuel market instability impacting electricity generation costs worldwide, while expressing serious concern about the growing burden being placed on the people of Sint Maarten.

“The people of Sint Maarten are already facing considerable economic pressure and rising living expenses. Government has consistently advocated for measures that would protect consumers and provide meaningful relief, especially for our most vulnerable families, seniors, and working households,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government has been engaging NV GEBE for some time regarding the impact of utility costs and that he has acted in good faith based on assurances and discussions concerning mitigation and relief-oriented initiatives.

“It is important that the public understands that operational decisions concerning fuel clause adjustments fall within the management and governance responsibilities of NV GEBE. Nevertheless, the Government will continue to advocate strongly on behalf of the people of Sint Maarten to ensure transparency, accountability, and consumer protection,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Mercelina also raised concern regarding the timing of the announcement, which was issued on Mother’s Day.

“On a day dedicated to honoring mothers and families, the timing of such an announcement understandably heightened public sensitivity and frustration. Greater consideration should have been exercised regarding the broader emotional and financial impact on the community,” he added.

In his letter, the Prime Minister requested urgent clarification from NV GEBE regarding:

The factors leading to the increase and whether alternative mitigation measures were explored;

​The status of previously discussed relief measures for consumers;

The company’s operational and financial strategy moving forward;

Efforts to accelerate renewable and alternative energy solutions; and

Improved public communication regarding future adjustments and relief initiatives.

Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to constructive dialogue and long-term solutions aimed at strengthening the country’s energy resilience while safeguarding the wellbeing of the population.

“We must continue working toward sustainable energy solutions that reduce Sint Maarten’s dependence on imported fuel and protect our people from external shocks beyond our control. The people deserve transparency, stability, and reassurance during these challenging times,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Mercelina-Addresses-NV-GEBE-Fuel-Clause-Increase-and-Calls-for-Urgent-Clarification-and-Consumer-Relief-Meas.aspx