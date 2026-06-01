Prime Minister Mercelina Congratulates BRG Hollywood on Historic YouTube Milestone | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg — The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends heartfelt congratulations to local recording artist BRG Hollywood on achieving a historic milestone by becoming the first music artist from the Dutch side of Sint Maarten to reach one million views on YouTube with the hit song "We Not Going Home," featuring C4.

This remarkable accomplishment represents not only a personal achievement for the artist but also a significant moment for Sint Maarten’s cultural and creative industries. The milestone demonstrates the growing reach and influence of local talent on the international stage and serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists throughout the country.

Prime Minister Mercelina praised BRG Hollywood’s dedication, perseverance, and commitment to his craft.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend sincere congratulations to BRG Hollywood on this extraordinary achievement. Reaching one million views on YouTube is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and determination. This milestone places Sint Maarten’s music and culture before a global audience and demonstrates that our local artists can compete and excel on the world stage."

The Prime Minister further noted that the success of BRG Hollywood highlights the tremendous potential that exists within Sint Maarten’s creative sector.

"Our artists are among our nation’s greatest ambassadors. Through music, they tell our stories, showcase our culture, and unite people across borders. BRG Hollywood’s success is a proud moment for Sint Maarten and a reminder to our young people that with vision, discipline, and perseverance, their dreams are within reach."

Prime Minister Mercelina also acknowledged the contributions of those who have supported the artist’s journey, including fans, family members, fellow musicians, producers, and members of the wider entertainment community.

As Sint Maarten continues to foster opportunities for cultural expression and creative entrepreneurship, the Government remains committed to recognizing and celebrating achievements that elevate the country’s profile internationally.

The Government of Sint Maarten congratulates BRG Hollywood on this historic accomplishment and wishes him continued success in his musical career.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Mercelina-Congratulates-BRG-Hollywood-on-Historic-YouTube-Milestone.aspx