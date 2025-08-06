Public assistance sought to identify armed robbers | Government of Sint Maarten

The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM and the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM appeal to the public for assistance following a violent armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 9,

2025, at approximately 5:15pm in the lobby of Simpson Bay Resort, targeting Splash Jewelry.

During the incident, three masked individuals, clad in dark and blue clothing, drove

into the premises to gain entry to the hotel lobby and the jewellery store. A store

owner was injured after being struck on the head with a hammer. Following that,

the perpetrators fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Law enforcement is investigating this serious crime. To support this effort,

screenshots from surveillance video have been made public for identification

purposes. The goal is to find anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, but

have not yet been questioned by police. Also, anyone saw a suspicious vehicle

(entering or leaving the area around 5:00pm) or has any other information, even minor—to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police anonymous tip line 9300, or

direct police line +1 721 542 2222 or visit the police station.

All information is valuable and can significantly help the investigation.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Public-assistance-sought-to-identify-armed-robbers.aspx