Regatta Update regarding the traffic diversion | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing an update regarding the traffic diversion measures implemented for the Regatta 2025 events, currently taking place at Port de Plaisance.

Following the first night of Regatta 2025, police have observed that some motorists are still attempting to turn left into Port de Plaisance from Union Road, despite the clearly placed barricades prohibiting this maneuver. KPSM reminds all drivers that there is no possibility to turn left into the premises while traveling from the Kruithoff Roundabout. The central section of the roadway leading into Port de Plaisance has been barricaded to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

On the evening of Thursday, March 6, 2025, officers encountered multiple incidents where drivers attempted to bypass road cones and barricades to make an illegal left turn into Port de Plaisance. This reckless behavior disrupts traffic flow and poses safety risks. KPSM strongly urges all motorists to comply with the established diversion route: drivers must proceed to the roundabout at the gas station near the Causeway and return towards the Regatta venue to access Port de Plaisance.

Police officers will be stationed at key locations to enforce these regulations, and violators will be subject to fines or other enforcement actions. Officers on bicycles will also be present to assist with directing traffic and ensuring compliance. Additionally, KPSM will closely monitor the gas station roundabout to prevent motorists from using it as an illegal shortcut to Union Road.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Regatta-Update-regarding-the-traffic-diversion.aspx