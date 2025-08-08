Removal of Illegal Billboards Along Public Roads | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), has launched an enforcement operation to remove unauthorized billboards and advertisements placed along public roads.

These structures have been erected without the necessary permit, in violation of Article 5 of the Public Works Ordinance (Landsverordening Openbare Werken), which states that no structures may be placed on public land or near public roads without prior approval from the competent authority.

Under the Public Works Ordinance, the competent authorities for billboard placement are:

The VROMI Infrastructure Management Department and the Sint Maarten Police Force Traffic Department, who jointly advise on billboard applications.

The Ministry of Justice, which is responsible for issuing the official permit prior to any installation.

This structure ensures that proposed billboards must meet safety, design, and location requirements before they are approved.

The Government of Sint Maarten and the Ministry of VROMI have issued several public warnings in the past regarding the illegal placement of billboards. Despite these repeated notices, many signs remain non-compliant.

Illegal signage poses risks to traffic safety, causes visual pollution, and disrupts the orderly use of public space. All individuals, businesses, and organizations are hereby reminded that:

A formal permit must be obtained from the Department of Permits (VROMI) prior to placing any billboard or sign in public view. Applications must include the design, dimensions, materials, and proposed location of the billboard. No billboard may be installed until official written approval is granted by the Ministry of Justice.

Enforcement actions are now underway, and any unpermitted signs will be removed without prior notice.

The public is encouraged to act responsibly and comply with existing regulations to maintain the safety, beauty, and organization of our public roads and infrastructure.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Removal-of-Illegal-Billboards-Along-Public-Roads.aspx