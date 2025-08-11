Sint Maarten Awarded Over USD 5.3 Million for Slavery Remembrance Projects Through Dutch Kingdom Fund | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honourable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs, is pleased to announce that Sint Maarten has been awarded a grant of USD 5,351,132 from the Kingdom of the Netherlands to implement its national action agenda on the slavery past.

This funding was approved following the submission of a comprehensive proposal by the Department of Culture, outlining Sint Maarten’s commitment to remembrance, education, and healing as part of the wider Kingdom-wide commemoration process.

The contribution was formally confirmed in a letter received from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of the Netherlands on August 8, 2025. The grant will support a series of multi-year projects scheduled from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2029, aimed at advancing public awareness, education, and cultural preservation related to the legacy of slavery, while honouring the resilience and contributions of the enslaved and their descendants.

“This is more than a financial contribution, it is a recognition of our right to reclaim the narrative of our past on our own terms,” stated Minister Gumbs. “With this support, we will document, preserve, and share our history in ways that reflect the voices and experiences of our people, while laying the foundation for a more informed, inclusive, and self-aware society.”

The action agenda was developed through extensive consultation and outlines key projects focused on public education, community engagement, capacity-building, and archival and genealogical research. A separate allocation of USD 750,000 has been approved for the island of Saba as part of a joint genealogical project submitted by Sint Maarten, bringing the total amount secured for this regional effort to over USD 6.1 million.

The initial disbursement will be transferred in 2025 to support activities planned through the first quarter of 2026. Subsequent disbursements will be made annually through 2029 in accordance with the approved activity plan.

Minister Gumbs extended her thanks to the Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and the Directorate-General for Kingdom Relations, noting: “This collaboration marks a meaningful step forward in our collective efforts to confront and learn from the past, while empowering future generations to honour and carry forward the resilience of our ancestors.”

The Department of Culture will lead the implementation of the action agenda, ensuring broad public participation and regular reporting in line with Kingdom requirements. Further details on specific initiatives and community engagement opportunities will be released in the coming months.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Sint-Maarten-Awarded-Over-USD-5-3-Million-for-Slavery-Remembrance-Projects-Through-Dutch-Kingdom-Fund.aspx