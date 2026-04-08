Southwest Airlines launches first nonstop Orlando–St. Maarten service | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten (April 8, 2026) — St, Maarten welcomed Southwest Airlines’ inaugural nonstop flight from Orlando on Tuesday, marking a significant expansion of the island’s airlift and strengthening its connection to the United States market.

Southwest Flight 1873 touched down at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) just after midday, inaugurating a new daily nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and St. Maarten, with a flight time of approximately three hours.

The new route provides direct access to one of the United States’ busiest travel hubs, connecting St. Maarten to millions of potential visitors and offering onward access to dozens of U.S. cities through Southwest Airlines’ domestic network.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten described the launch as a key step in strengthening the island’s tourism and economic position.

“This flight does more than connect two destinations, it connects St. Maarten to opportunity across the United States,” the Minister said. “With this new service from Orlando, we are strengthening our access to one of the most important travel hubs in the U.S., linking our island to millions of potential visitors across the Southwest network.”

The Minister emphasized that the route supports continued growth in visitor arrivals by improving accessibility and expanding travel options.

“This is how tourism grows, by improving accessibility, expanding choice, and making it easier for travelers to reach our destination.”

The Orlando route is expected to serve a diverse market, including family travelers, the Caribbean diaspora in Florida, and leisure visitors seeking convenient and affordable access to the region.

Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun also welcomed the new service, highlighting its importance to destination marketing and sustained visitor growth.

“The launch of this nonstop service from Orlando is a significant boost to St. Maarten’s visibility and accessibility within the U.S. market. Orlando is a key gateway with strong ties to both leisure travel and the Caribbean diaspora, and this route allows us to connect more directly with travelers who are already looking for a destination like ours.

With Southwest Airlines’ extensive network, we are now better positioned to reach new audiences, drive demand, and strengthen our presence in one of our most important source markets.”

Southwest Airlines representatives noted that the launch reflects the carrier’s continued expansion into the Caribbean and its confidence in St. Maarten as a destination.

Adam Decaire, Senior VP of Network Planning and Operations Control, said, “We are proud to launch our new nonstop service between Orlando and St. Maarten, expanding our Caribbean network and offering our customers more opportunities to experience this vibrant destination.”

This route reflects our continued focus on providing convenient, affordable travel options, while connecting Customers to places they want to visit most. We look forward to building a strong partnership with St. Maarten and welcoming more travelers to the island.”

The inaugural flight also underscored the ease of travel between Orlando and St. Maarten, with passengers departing Florida in the morning and arriving in the Caribbean early afternoon.

Passengers arriving on the flight were welcomed to an island known for its unique dual-nation experience, where St. Maarten and Saint-Martin together offer 37 beaches, diverse cultural influences, and a globally recognized culinary scene.

“On this island, you don’t just visit one destination, you experience two,” the Minister said. “It is that combination, along with the warmth of our people, that keeps visitors coming back.”

Tourism remains a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s economy, and the addition of new airlift continues to play a critical role in supporting economic growth, job creation, and business development.

The Government of St. Maarten expressed its appreciation to Southwest Airlines for its confidence in the destination and commitment to building a long-term partnership.

“We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership, one that continues to bring more visitors, more opportunity, and more shared success,” the Minister said.

Passengers on the inaugural flight are among the first to experience this new connection, with many expected to explore both sides of the island during their stay.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Southwest-Airlines-launches-first-nonstop-Orlando–St-Maarten-service.aspx