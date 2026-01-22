St. Maarten/Saint Martin Celebrates Triple Honors at the Caribbean Travel Awards 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

St. Maarten/Saint Martin has been named Caribbean Destination of the Year at the 12th annual Caribbean Travel Awards, cementing the destination’s position as one of the most dynamic and successful tourism hubs in the region. In addition, Grisha Heyliger-Marten was awarded Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year, while Princess Juliana International Airport earned the title of Caribbean Airport of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Caribbean Travel Awards, launched in 2014, are regarded as the region’s most meaningful measure of excellence in travel and tourism. Nominated and selected by the editors of Caribbean Journal, the world’s leading Caribbean travel experts. The 2026 awards span 41 categories recognizing the destinations, experiences, and people shaping the future of Caribbean travel.

This year’s awards come as Caribbean tourism continues to surge, with more than 35 million overnight visitors expected across the region in 2025, along with an additional 38 million cruise passengers. Among the region’s standout performers, St. Maarten/Saint Martin distinguished itself for its exceptional growth, accessibility, and diverse tourism product.

In naming St. Maarten/Saint Martin as Caribbean Destination of the Year, Caribbean Journal editors cited the destination’s world-class culinary scene, booming airlift, rich and diverse hotel offerings, and its unique identity as two countries sharing one extraordinary island. As a major gateway and keystone of the northeastern Caribbean, St. Maarten continues to reach new heights in visitor arrivals and global recognition.

Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger-Marten, who took office in 2024, was recognized for her leadership in driving the destination’s tourism resurgence and repositioning St. Maarten as a major Caribbean travel power player.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects far more than a single achievement, it affirms the collective effort, discipline, and shared vision of our tourism sector,” said Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

“Being named Caribbean Destination of the Year, alongside recognition for our airport and tourism leadership, confirms that when we plan with intention, invest strategically, and work in partnership, real results follow. This moment belongs to our people, our frontline tourism workers, our public-private partners, and every stakeholder committed to building a tourism economy that is resilient, inclusive, and designed to endure beyond any single cycle.”

Further strengthening the destination’s success, Princess Juliana International Airport was awarded Caribbean Airport of the Year, recognized for its modernized terminals and its expanding role as one of the Caribbean’s most important air hubs.

Together, these three prestigious awards underscore St. Maarten/Saint Martin’s status as a leading Caribbean destination, defined by connectivity, culture, culinary excellence, and an unmistakable spirit of hospitality.

Photo Caption: Honorable Minister of Tourism Grisha Heyliger-Marten (Photo Background Credit: Only On SXM)​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–MaartenSaint-Martin-Celebrates-Triple-Honors-at-the-Caribbean-Travel-Awards-2026.aspx