St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Hosts Successful Island Hopping Webinar Featuring Regional Partners | Government of Sint Maarten

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) proudly announces the resounding success of its latest destination-themed webinar, “Island Hopping,” held in collaboration with Copa Airlines on Wednesday, February 12. This vibrant and innovative initiative is a shining example of how St. Maarten is elevating its presence in the Latin American (LATAM) market—a key region for the island’s tourism industry and one brimming with untapped potential.

In 2024, St. Maarten welcomed 10,724 visitors from Latin America, a clear sign of the region’s recovery after facing significant challenges in recent years. While this is a step forward, it also highlights the remarkable opportunity for further growth, particularly when compared to 2015, a benchmark year when over 17,300 visitors from Latin America graced St. Maarten. This success then was driven by a robust public relations and marketing presence in the region—something STB is strategically working to reestablish and surpass.

With Copa Airlines offering seamless connectivity from Panama to St. Maarten every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday, St. Maarten is ideally positioned as a gateway for South American travelers to explore not only its pristine beaches and vibrant culture but also the wider Caribbean region through multi-island adventures.

Webinars like “Island Hopping” have become a cornerstone of STB’s innovative marketing strategy. They provide an engaging, cost-effective platform to connect with key travel trade partners, offering a direct line of communication that transcends geographical barriers. This month’s session was a tremendous success, attracting over 300 influential travel agents and tour operators from across Latin America.

"This event was more than just a webinar—it was a celebration of connection and collaboration," shared Luis Hurtault, Marketing Officer for the Latin American Market at STB. "It’s incredible to see so much interest in what St. Maarten has to offer as a premier Caribbean destination. By showcasing our unique appeal alongside our regional partners, we’ve set the stage for even greater achievements in the LATAM market."

The “Island Hopping” webinar featured dynamic presentations from the Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin, Saba Tourist Bureau, Anguilla Tourist Board, and Aqua Mania Adventures. Together, they painted a vivid picture of the rich and diverse experiences awaiting travelers who use St. Maarten as their central hub for exploration.

Attendees learned how effortlessly they could embark on day trips to Saba, Anguilla, St. Barth, and Saint-Martin, combining the natural beauty and cultural treasures of these islands into a one-of-a-kind Caribbean adventure.

Adding excitement to the event were two exclusive giveaways that captured the spirit of collaboration:

· A complimentary two-night weekend stay at Simpson Bay Resort & Marina, showcasing one of St. Maarten’s premier accommodations.

· A Sunset Sail aboard Aqua Mania Adventures, highlighting the unparalleled nautical experiences the island has to offer.

These prizes not only incentivized participation but also reflected the incredible partnership and hospitality that St. Maarten is renowned for.

The success of the “Island Hopping” webinar is a testament to the power of collaboration in positioning St. Maarten as a leading tourism hub in the region. By working with partners like Copa Airlines and neighboring destinations, STB is ensuring that St. Maarten’s unique offerings are amplified on the global stage.

“At Copa Airlines, we are proud of our ongoing partnership with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. Through initiatives like this webinar series and the SMART Tradeshow, we’ve been able to increase awareness and accessibility for South American travelers to St. Maarten and the surrounding islands. With our connectivity to over 80 destinations across the Americas, we are excited to continue strengthening the bridge between St. Maarten and travelers from across the region, further promoting the beauty and culture of this exceptional destination,” said Karen Nanne Prestinary, Regional Sales Manager – Central America and Caribbean.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is calling on local businesses and stakeholders to join its partnership program, which offers unmatched opportunities for co-marketing, increased visibility, and direct access to a vast network of travel agents and tour operators in Latin America and beyond.

"By working together, we can truly make St. Maarten the Caribbean’s ultimate hub for island hopping," said Hurtault. "This webinar is just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum with the support of our local and regional partners."

The “Island Hopping” webinar series is just one facet of STB’s commitment to driving sustainable tourism growth while ensuring that every visitor to St. Maarten has an unforgettable experience. With its sights set firmly on the future, STB is dedicated to building partnerships, strengthening its presence in key markets, and delivering innovative solutions to showcase St. Maarten’s unparalleled appeal.

For more information about becoming a partner of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau or learning about global marketing opportunities, contact us at info@vacationstmaarten.com or visit www.vacationstmaarten.com.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St-Maarten-Tourism-Bureau-Hosts-Successful-Island-Hopping-Webinar-Featuring-Regional-Partners.aspx