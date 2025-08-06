STAT Clarifies Methodology and Collaboration Following SHTA Concerns | Government of Sint Maarten

The Department of Statistics (STAT) has taken note of recent public statements issued by the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) & other media sources expressing concerns over the accuracy and interpretation of tourism-related arrival figures. In light of this, STAT wishes to provide clarity regarding its methodology, data sources, and collaborative process with its key partners.

At the outset, it is important for the public to understand that STAT gathers or receives tourism data from other parties and sources, as it is not the official authority for tourism information. STAT depends on official sources and authorities to provide the necessary data, which is then processed and converted into statistical information. To achieve this, STAT collaborates with various departments, ministries, and organizations such as Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), SHTA, and CBCS. While STAT independently collects and publishes data on core indicators like the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Labor Market Surveys, and Population data, many macroeconomic indicators rely heavily on information from external stakeholders, including government revenues, loans and deposits, hotel occupancy, and port and cargo traffic.

When data providers delay submissions or fail to provide complete information, STAT’s ability to produce timely and comprehensive statistics is directly affected.

Following the implementation of the new Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS) system in November 2024, STAT engaged in ongoing discussions with both IBPS and PJIAE to ensure the continued production of high-quality and reliable passenger arrival statistics. These discussions aimed to clarify how the new immigration data would be collected and structured moving forward, especially given the shift in system architecture and operational definitions.

During this process, we observed a significant discrepancy in passenger arrival numbers between November and December 2024 and the period up to May 2025. Given the magnitude of the difference, it was necessary to seek clarification from the relevant Ministry. It is not the responsibility of STAT to explain the reasons behind the variation in arrival volumes between 2024 and 2025.

As such, STAT initially awaited a formal press release from IBPS to announce the launch of the new immigration system and explain the changes in data collection. This was key to ensuring public understanding of the differences between the former and current systems. Following consultations and confirmation from both IBPS and PJIAE regarding the scope and content of the passenger data and after the release from IBPS, STAT proceeded with the publication of its Q1 2025 arrival figures.

During these consultations, PJIAE confirmed that its arrival data includes St. Maarten residents but excludes in-transit and transfer passengers. In contrast, IBPS data reflects actual passenger arrivals to the island, excluding residents. Based on trend analysis and feedback from PJIAE, it was estimated that approximately 10% of air arrivals were residents. This estimate was validated against historical data from 2016 to the present, confirming a consistent average of 10%, which aligns with the figure provided by airport authorities.

To ensure a sound comparative analysis, STAT adjusted the PJIAE figures by removing this estimated share of resident arrivals to align more closely with the IBPS-based data.

The Department of Statistics stands firmly by the accuracy and integrity of its published data, which is produced using internationally accepted methodologies and in collaboration with its key partners. STAT emphasizes that the methodological adjustments made to the arrival figures were executed transparently, in full alignment with statistical best practices, and with the best information available at the time, developed jointly with IBPS and PJIAE.

As the independent authority on official statistics, STAT reaffirms its role in providing objective, data-driven insights that serve the public interest. While the Department welcomes constructive engagement, including questions and feedback, it stresses that all public commentary and analysis must be grounded in fact and methodological soundness. Misinterpretation or selective use of data undermines the very foundation of informed decision-making.

STAT will continue to strengthen collaboration with PJIAE, IBPS, and stakeholders across government and the private sector to enhance the quality, transparency, and accessibility of national statistics. This includes a renewed call for all partners to submit timely and accurate data, ensuring the publication of results that meet the highest standards and serve the needs of policymakers, investors, and the wider public.

For further information or clarification, please contact the Department of Statistics at statinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/STAT-Clarifies-Methodology-and-Collaboration-Following-SHTA-Concerns.aspx