Strengthening Partnerships for a Safer Sint Maarten: Victim Support Services and the Ombudsman of St. Maarten Join Forces to Address Domestic Violence | Government of Sint Maarten

In an ongoing mission to create a safer and more compassionate Sint Maarten, Victim Support Services (VSS) partnered this week with the Office of the Ombudsman of Sint Maarten to deliver a powerful two-day sensitization workshop on Domestic Violence (DV).

This important collaboration forms part of a broader initiative to raise awareness, strengthen public service responses, and ensure that victims of domestic violence receive the care and protection they need.

The training equipped the Ombudsman team with insights into the root causes, patterns, and long-term impact of domestic violence on individuals and communities.

“An educated and aware community makes for a healthy community,” commented the Head of the Bureau Ombudsman, Ms. Gwendolien Mossel.

As the Bureau Ombudsman prepares for its investigation into the public service system’s response to domestic violence, this training plays a critical role in framing their approach.

“At VSS, we see 3 to 4 domestic violence cases every week. This doesn’t necessarily mean DV is on the rise, it could mean that more people are aware of their circumstances and are reaching out for help, or encouraging loved ones to do the same, and that’s progress,” added VSS Director, Cassandra Richardson, on the relevance of the work.

Victim Support Services salutes the Ombudsman’s commitment to examining the systemic response to domestic violence and looks forward to their findings and recommendations. These will be vital in guiding public service stakeholders toward more effective, and survivor-centered responses.

Together, through continued partnership and education, this is work toward better practices and a safer Sint Maarten for all.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Strengthening-Partnerships-for-a-Safer-Sint-Maarten-Victim-Support-Services-and-the–Ombudsman-of-St–Maarten-Join-Forces-t.aspx