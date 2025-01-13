The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Hosts CARICOM Delegation to Discuss Regional Law Enforcement Collaboration | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) had the honor of hosting two distinguished representatives from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during a working visit on Friday, January 10, 2025. The meeting was held at the police station in Philipsburg and provided an opportunity to explore avenues for collaboration on critical issues in law enforcement.

The discussions centered on key topics, including the enhancement of information-sharing mechanisms and the development of strategies to address shared challenges in law enforcement and public safety across the Caribbean region. Chief of Police Carl John emphasized the importance of cultivating strong regional partnerships to bolster security and stability, underscoring the benefits such collaborations bring to all CARICOM member states.

Looking forward, collaboration in other fields is anticipated once a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is formalized with KPSM.

KPSM expresses its profound gratitude to the CARICOM representatives for their visit and their dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships within the region. The Sint Maarten Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to strengthening regional alliances that further the collective objectives of justice, public safety, and security

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/The-Police-Force-of-Sint-Maarten-(KPSM)-Hosts-CARICOM-Delegation-to-Discuss-Regional-Law-Enforcement-Collaboration.aspx