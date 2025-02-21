Vandalism at Little League Sports Stadium Under Investigation | Government of Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a case of vandalism that took place at the Little League Sports Stadium on Suoaliga Road. An official complaint was filed by the caretaker of the stadium, reporting substantial water damage caused to various parts of the facility.

Recreational spaces such as the Little League Sports Stadium are vital for the overall development and well-being of the youth of Sint Maarten. These areas provide young people with safe environments where they can engage in positive activities, build teamwork, and develop healthy lifestyles.

With limited recreational facilities available on the island, it is crucial that these spaces are respected and preserved. Vandalizing these locations not only damages property but also deprives the youth of essential outlets for personal growth and community engagement.

KPSM is committed to combating youth delinquency and violence by supporting initiatives that encourage positive behavior and constructive use of free time. Protecting recreational spaces is a shared responsibility between the authorities, community members, and the youth themselves.

The police call on the entire community to play an active role in nurturing and protecting these valuable assets. By working together, we can ensure that the youth of Sint Maarten have the opportunities and environments they need to thrive.

KPSM urges anyone with information regarding this act of vandalism to come forward. You can reach the police by calling +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously through the Tip Line at 9300.

The youth of Sint Maarten are our future—let’s join forces to safeguard their safe space.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Vandalism-at-Little-League-Sports-Stadium-Under-Investigation.aspx