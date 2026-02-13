VROMI-Gioia Group Partner to rebuild Simpsonbay Dock, invest in community | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) announces the partnership with The Gioia Group for the comprehensive rebuilding and beautification of the Simpson Bay dock. The initiative encompasses the complete restoration of the pier facilities, repairs to the adjacent police station, and investments into the community, underscoring the shared commitment to development that reaches all levels of society.

Gioia Group representatives Angel Gioia and Luis Gioia emphasized that meaningful investment must extend beyond individual developments, adding value not only for residents, but also for neighbors and communities. “This pier is the first and last point of contact for many and it should reflect the beauty and hospitality that define Sint Maarten. Supporting the enhancement of the Simpson Bay area reflects our commitment to being good partners and contributing to a more welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.”

"This partnership represents our dedication to preserving and enhancing the critical infrastructure that supports our thriving maritime and yachting industry and the wider community and economy," said Minister Patrice Gumbs, Minister of VROMI. "The Simpson Bay dock serves as a vital gateway for our island’s marine economy, and through collaboration with The Gioia Group we are ensuring its structural integrity and aesthetic appeal for continued growth.

The comprehensive restoration project will include:

​Complete dock reconstruction to meet modern maritime standards

Full rebuilding of the parking area to improve accessibility and capacity

Construction of a dedicated garbage room for proper waste management

Installation of trees and comprehensive landscaping to beautify the area

Support for enhancing and beautifying the general environment at the police/immigration station.

The restored facilities will provide enhanced services for the maritime community while creating a safer, more welcoming environment for justice workers and the public. In addition, proper parking and enforcement will be put in place, addressing complaints from residents of Simpsonbay Village related to access.

"We understand that our justice workers deserve a secure and well-maintained environment in which to carry out their critical duties," stated Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling. "This investment reflects our appreciation for their service and our commitment to providing them with the facilities they need."

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten welcomed the initiative and the support stating “The maritime industry accounts for a significant part of our economy, with the yachting sector alone accounting for around 17% our country’s economic activity.

The project timeline will be announced in the coming weeks. VROMI will work closely with The Gioia Group, stakeholders in the maritime industry, law enforcement, and the local community to ensure the restoration meets the needs of all parties.

Public-Private Partnerships are a cornerstone of the Governing Program 2024-2028, and this latest initiative, following the ongoing rehabilitation of Billy Folly Road, marks the second partnership established by Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs. “While the focus of these first two partnerships was on supporting the larger economy, the next aims to address smaller, more human-focused initiatives; understanding that development must also tangibly impact the communities that drive our economy.

