VSA Review Finds No Formal Complaints Against Prime Minister; Mercelina Reaffirms Commitment to Civil Servant Protection | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg — Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, in his capacity as Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), has reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, professionalism, and the protection of civil servants throughout the public service.

Following recent public statements by Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes regarding whistleblower protections, safeguards for civil servants, and the ability of public officials to raise concerns without fear of retaliation, Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, in his capacity as Acting Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), requested a factual review from the Ministry VSA to determine whether any formal complaints, reports, or documented concerns had been submitted through the appropriate administrative channels.

In response to the Prime Minister’s official request, the Ministry of VSA is unaware of any formal reports, complaints, or official notifications from staff members concerning hierarchical intimidation, harassment, retaliation, or related matters within the Ministry. Furthermore, no formal complaints, reports, or documented concerns were identified concerning the Prime Minister in relation to the matters raised publicly.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that every concern raised by members of the public, civil servants, or elected officials deserves to be taken seriously and reviewed objectively. At the same time, he noted that good governance requires that concerns be assessed based on facts, evidence, and established procedures.

"Integrity is not demonstrated through assumptions or speculation. It is demonstrated through transparency, accountability, due process, and a willingness to verify the facts," stated Prime Minister Mercelina. "When questions were raised publicly, I believed it was important to seek a factual assessment through the appropriate administrative channels rather than rely on perceptions or public commentary."

The Prime Minister stressed that civil servants are the backbone of Government and must always be able to perform their duties professionally, provide objective advice, and raise concerns through established mechanisms without fear.

"Our public servants have a responsibility to serve the people of Sint Maarten with professionalism and integrity, and the Government has an equal responsibility to ensure that they are able to carry out those duties within a respectful and professional working environment," he said.

Prime Minister Mercelina further noted that the Government has administrative structures, policies, and procedures in place to address workplace concerns and personnel matters through the appropriate channels. These mechanisms exist to ensure that concerns can be raised responsibly and addressed fairly, confidentially, and in accordance with applicable regulations and principles of good governance.

"The protection of public servants and the integrity of our institutions are not mutually exclusive. They go hand in hand. Any legitimate concern brought forward through the appropriate channels deserves proper consideration, and any matter requiring review should be handled fairly, professionally, and without prejudice," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that neither he nor his Government will tolerate intimidation, retaliation, or any action that undermines the professionalism of the public service. Equally, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that public statements regarding Government operations are grounded in verifiable facts.

"As Acting Minister of VSA, I remain fully committed to fostering a culture of openness, accountability, professionalism, and mutual respect. The people of Sint Maarten deserve a Government that is guided by facts, fairness, and integrity, and that is precisely what this administration will continue to uphold."

To further ensure transparency and keep the legislative branch duly informed, the Prime Minister confirmed that a formal notification by letter outlining the findings of the review will also be submitted to the Parliament of Sint Maarten for the information of the Members of Parliament.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by reaffirming that should any formal complaints, reports, or documented concerns arise in the future, they will be addressed promptly, professionally, and in accordance with the principles of good governance and the established procedures of Government.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VSA-Review-Finds-No-Formal-Complaints-Against-Prime-Minister-Mercelina-Reaffirms-Commitment-to-Civil-Servant-Protection.aspx