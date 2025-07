Youth Health Care Reminds Potential Participants in the 10th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Competition. Deadline approaching | Government of Sint Maarten

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care (YHC) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to remind potential participants that they have a little over a week left to submit their photos as part of the 10th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Competition.

The competition is part of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), observed globally from August 1-7.

This year marks a decade of celebrating and empowering mothers through breastfeeding awareness campaigns, and CPS is proud to commemorate this milestone under the 2025 theme:

“Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

The competition runs through August 1st, 2025, and invites mothers to participate by showcasing real, powerful moments from their breastfeeding journey.

In tribute to the theme, photos may also include the partner alongside the mother while breastfeeding. This addition celebrates the importance of a supportive environment and recognizes the role that partners and family members play in a successful breastfeeding experience.

To enter the competition, you can email youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org with the subject line: “WBW 2025”, and include: Breastfeeding mom’s full name; Telephone contact number; One high-resolution image of mom and baby (or babies) breastfeeding; A short description explaining why you chose to breastfeed; Partner present in the photo to reflect the support system(Optional but encouraged).

The competition guidelines are Photos must not be older than two years; No alterations or filters; images must be in their original state; No watermarks; High-resolution images only; photos submitted after August 1, 2025, will not be eligible.

Entries will be judged, and winners will be selected for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes.

CPS continues to work in strong collaboration with the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) to raise awareness about the critical role breastfeeding plays in a child’s development and a mother’s well-being.

For more information about World Breastfeeding Week events and how to participate in the photo competition, follow CPS,

SMMC, and WYCCF on social media or call CPS at (721) 542-3003.

PHOTO CAPTION: Amelia Hing Tapia 2024, 1st place winner WBW Photo Competition

PHOTO CAPTION: Leanna Honore-Edwards, 2015, 1st place winner WBW Photo Competition

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Youth-Health-Care-Reminds-Potential-Participants-in-the-10th-Annual-Breastfeeding-Photo-Competition–Deadline-approaching.aspx