Public assistance sought to identify armed robbers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (August 6, 2025) – The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM and the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM appeal to the public for assistance following a violent armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 5:15pm in the lobby of Simpson Bay Resort, targeting Splash Jewelry.

During the incident, three masked individuals, clad in dark and blue clothing, drove into the premises to gain entry to the hotel lobby and the jewelry store. A store owner was injured after being struck on the head with a hammer. Following that, the perpetrators fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Law enforcement is investigating this serious crime. To support this effort, screenshots from surveillance video have been made public for identification purposes. The goal is to find anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, but have not yet been questioned by police. Also, anyone saw a suspicious vehicle (entering or leaving the area around 5:00pm) or has any other information, even minor—to come forward immediately.

𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐩 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝟗𝟑𝟎𝟎, 𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 +𝟏 𝟕𝟐𝟏 𝟓𝟒𝟐 𝟐𝟐𝟐𝟐 𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

All information is valuable and can significantly help the investigation.

Source: Press Release