GEBE puts engine 19 back into operation

Cay Bay – NV GEBE has announced putting back engine 19 into operation via their Facebook page on Saturday November 2nd, 2024 as follows:

“𝐍𝐕 𝐆𝐄𝐁𝐄 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧! After a period of downtime to resolve a crankshaft issue, 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟏𝟎.𝟓𝐌𝐖 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐝, reinforcing our commitment to delivering stable energy to the community of St. Maarten.

We extend our deepest thanks to the entire NV GEBE team for their months of unwavering dedication, and 𝐚 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, who managed the complex crankshaft repairs and maintenance with remarkable skills.

This achievement reflects the resilience and hard work of our dedicated team, whose efforts have made it possible for Engine 19 to return to our fleet. We are incredibly grateful to each team member for their commitment to excellence.

To celebrate this milestone, we share with you photos of our hardworking mechanics and a video of Engine 19. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we work to power the future of St. Maarten”

Source: GEBE Facebook post