GEBE Temporary Manager Iris Arrindell Makes Statement

Statement by Mrs. Iris Arrindell

NV GEBE Temporary Manager:

“For more than 65 years, NV GEBE has been a household name and an integral part of the fabric of St. Maarten. Through periods of growth, times of hardship, and moments of uncertainty, we remained steadfast in our mission: to provide the people of this country with reliable water and electricity services.

Our journey has not been without challenges. We have experienced successes and setbacks, yet our commitment has never wavered. Whether faced with operational difficulties, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances, the dedicated men and women of NV GEBE continue to work tirelessly to ensure the continuity of these essential services and the long-term sustainability of our company.

We’ve listened carefully to the concerns, frustrations, and expectations from our customers and the wider community. It is imperative for us to bridge the gap that has emerged between NV GEBE and the people we serve. Acknowledging this reality is the first step toward addressing it.

As we move forward, it is imperative that we bridge that gap through transparency, accountability, open communication, and a renewed focus on customer service. Rebuilding trust will not happen overnight, but it will remain one of our highest priorities. We are committed not only to restoring confidence in our organization but also strengthening the relationship we have with our customers and our community.

To the employees of NV GEBE, I ask for your continued dedication, professionalism, and support during this period of renewal. Each of you plays a vital role in shaping the future of this organization. The manner in which we serve, communicate, and respond reflects who we are as a company. Together, we can move beyond the challenges of the past and build a stronger, more responsive, and more resilient NV GEBE for generations to come.

Let us move forward together, with humility, determination, and a shared commitment to serving St. Maarten”.

Mrs. Iris Arrindell

NV GEBE Temporary Manager

Source: Press Release