GEBE updates on container generators

Public Notice

Community Update, Progress on Containerized Generators

August 1, 2024

Dear Community,

We are excited to share an update on the progress of our containerized generators project. Our dedicated NV GEBE underground cabling team, along with the execution department, have been working tirelessly to ensure everything is on track.

The collaboration between our technicians and engineers is truly inspiring as they work together to bring this project to fruition.

Following are key milestones achieved during the process to establish a supporting power plant:

– The containers and tanks are securely in place

– The containers have been grounded

– The cables have been connected

– Transformers are being tested

– Generators are being calibrated

– Synchronization will start in the coming days.

Indeed, hope is on the horizon! Please see the photos below showcasing the hard work and dedication of our team.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work towards a more reliable and efficient power supply for our community.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source: GEBE Facebook page