KPSM Warns Public About Counterfeit $20 Bills in Circulation

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is alerting the public and business community about counterfeit $20 bills currently circulating on the island. KPSM was recently informed that several fake bills bearing identical serial numbers have been detected.

Merchants, business owners, and individuals are urged to exercise caution when handling cash transactions. Please inspect all currency carefully and remain vigilant for any irregularities. If you encounter a suspicious bill:

Contact the KPSM immediately at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Consult your local bank if you are unsure about the authenticity of a banknote.

The KPSM emphasizes the importance of promptly reporting any discovery of counterfeit currency to aid in ongoing investigations and prevent further circulation.

