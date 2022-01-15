Home Headlines & Top Stories Mingo concerned about disruptive union action on Airport’s busiest day
Union says ‘neglect and frustration’ at heart of Airport remuneration conflict
** Exclusively on SXM Talks, articles by Ralph Cantave ** ~ Dispute between Union and Management is the Core of Airport’s Disruption ~ Summary of the...
AIRPORT --Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) has announced a scheduled closure at 6:00pm on Saturday, January 15. This to ensure safety due to limited staff at the Air Traffic Services. Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-closing-at-6pm
St. Eustatius has 117 active COVID cases | THE DAILY HERALD
20 per cent of teachers in St. Martin supported Thursday’s national strike | THE...
Why is this Mingo guy still outof prison?