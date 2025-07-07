Scooters and Motorcycles confiscated in multiple district controls

PHILIPSBURG- On July 7th 2025, following recent disturbances caused by individuals recklessly operating scooters and motorcycles in the Maho area, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has intensified traffic controls island-wide, with a special focus on scooter and motorcycle riders.

The primary focus of these controls was to ensure that all scooter and motorcycle riders possessed the necessary and proper documentation for their vehicles and themselves.

As a result of these comprehensive checks, seven (7) scooters and motorcycles were confiscated by KPSM. These vehicles were impounded due to the riders’ inability to provide the proper and required documentation. Furthermore, the KPSM urges all scooter and motorcycle riders not to flee from police controls, as this poses a significant risk to public safety and can lead to additional severe legal repercussions.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes the importance of adhering to all traffic laws and regulations. Riders are reminded that operating a scooter or motorcycle without the correct documentation is a serious offense that can lead to fines, confiscation of the vehicle, and other legal consequences.

KPSM reminds all scooter and motorcycle owners that to legally operate their vehicles on public roads, they must carry the following documents and meet the following requirements:

• Valid driver’s license

• Valid insurance document

• Proof of paid road tax

• Vehicle inspection document

• Bill of sale or proof of ownership

• Displayed license plate

• Mandatory use of a helmet

KPSM will continue to carry out frequent traffic checks to ensure compliance with road laws and to address public disturbances caused by improper use of scooters and motorcycles and urges all road users to operate their vehicles responsibly and ensure that all required documents are up to date to avoid fines,confiscation of vehicles, or legal consequences.

Source: Press Release