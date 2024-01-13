PFP, DP, NOW and URSM sign coalition agreement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W.) Forge Historic Coalition Agreement for 2024-2028 Term Philipsburg – In a landmark moment for the people of St. Maarten, the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W.) officially signed a historic coalition agreement on Saturday evening, marking the beginning of a new era of collaborative governance. The signing ceremony, brought together leaders and member of parliaments elect from each political party, showcasing a commitment to unity and progress for the betterment of St. Maarten and its citizens. The coalition agreement outlines a comprehensive vision for the next four years, focusing on key issues such as economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability. Leaders from URSM, DP, PFP, and N.O.W. expressed their enthusiasm for the collabor