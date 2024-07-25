Police apprehend suspects in connection with shooting investigation and other crimes

PHILIPSBURG – On July 24, 2024, between 17:30 and 21:00, the patrols of the Uniformed Division conducted a series of house searches concerning a shooting investigation. These operations were executed to locate a suspect directly involved in that incident. Additionally, the searches targeted other individuals linked to issued warrants for their involvement in various crimes, including ill-treatment, destruction of property, and threatening behavior.

One suspect was successfully apprehended at his residence. Subsequently, the other three suspects voluntarily surrendered to authorities after becoming aware of the police presence at their homes.

The management of the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) extends its gratitude to the officers for their professionalism and conduct during this operation. Their dedication exemplifies our commitment to serving and protecting our community.

KPSM also acknowledges the cooperation of the suspects who chose to turn themselves in, thereby upholding the legal process. Each suspect will be able to answer and defend themselves against the charges in court.

We remain steadfast in our mission to maintain safety and uphold justice within our community.

