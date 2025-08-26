Southwest Airlines to Launch Service to St. Maarten in Spring 2026

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten – Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) has announced a major milestone in its growth, as Southwest Airlines will officially begin flights to St. Maarten starting April 7, 2026. The new service will bring nine weekly flights from the United States, marking the first-ever entry of the world’s largest low-cost carrier into the island’s aviation market.

Southwest will offer:

Daily nonstop service from Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Twice-weekly nonstop service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) on Saturdays and Sundays

Through these two gateways, Southwest is expected to connect St. Maarten to more than 40 U.S. airports each week, creating unprecedented access for travelers.

“This historic partnership positions St. Maarten as an even stronger gateway to the Caribbean,” said airport officials. “The increased connectivity will not only boost visitor arrivals, but also open tremendous opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, PJIA announced.”

The announcement comes at a time when St. Maarten is expanding its tourism footprint and rebuilding its hospitality sector. Local businesses, hoteliers, and service providers are expected to benefit from the influx of new visitors brought by Southwest’s vast U.S. customer base.

Southwest Airlines, known for its affordability and customer-friendly policies, carries more domestic passengers within the United States than any other airline. Its presence in St. Maarten is anticipated to attract both leisure travelers and repeat visitors looking for affordable, reliable options.

“As the Friendly Island, we are excited to welcome Southwest Airlines and its customers,” the airport stated. “This is a win for our island, our people, and our future.”

With this development, Princess Juliana International Airport continues to reaffirm its role as the hub of the northeastern Caribbean, further solidifying St. Maarten’s place on the global travel map.

Source: PJIA announcement