10 MW generators removed, PM says St. Maarten still has 15–20 MW surplus | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Luc Mercelina has provided clarification regarding the recent removal of 10 MW of containerized leased generators from GEBE, following public concern about whether the decision could affect electricity stability on the island.

The Prime Minister explained that the leased units were brought in as part of the emergency response to the 2024 energy crisis, when St. Maarten faced load shedding and blackouts. During that period, the country added temporary generation capacity totaling 30 MW through containerized generators to restore reliability while enabling critical maintenance on existing generation assets.

According to the Prime Minister, the 10 MW generators that recently left the island were intended to be temporary and were originally scheduled to be returned in January 2025. However, the units were kept in operation for approximately one additional year to support system stability while GEBE implemented a servicing plan for generators that had not received adequate maintenance for an extended period.

The Prime Minister indicated that, following completion of the servicing program and an assessment of current supply, GEBE determined it could return the 10 MW units while maintaining sufficient reserve. He stated that even after the removal, the company is maintaining an estimated surplus capacity of 15 to 20 MW during peak periods, which he said should continue to support grid stability.

The Prime Minister also addressed the financial impact of retaining the leased units, noting that the arrangement carried significant recurring and one-time costs, including:

US $378,000 per month in lease payments for the units

US $553,000 in mobilization costs to bring the units to St. Maarten

US $253,000 in demobilization costs associated with removing the units, as outlined under the contract

The Prime Minister made his comments during a LIVE appearance on The Breakfast Club with Lady Grace on Tuesday morning. He did not get into detailed specs or a procurement timeline for “new” permanent generators, but on January 13 the PM confirmed that new generators for NV GEBE have not yet been ordered. He emphasized that returning the 10 MW units is expected to reduce ongoing expenses while the island maintains adequate generation reserve.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the decision was taken as a cost-relief measure that does not compromise reliability, and that the government’s focus remains on safeguarding stable electricity supply for residents and businesses while strengthening the overall resilience of the energy system.

