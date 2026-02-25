11,898 QR code stickers sold thus far; ahead February 27 deadline | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As of February 25, the Sint Maarten Tax Administration reports that 11,898 QR code stickers, about 23% of the total 51,869 ordered, have been sold for the 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers period.

While many vehicle owners have already paid for and collected their stickers, the current figures indicate that approximately 77% remain outstanding. Motorists are strongly urged to pay for and collect their QR code stickers.

A closer look by vehicle category shows that for personal vehicles, 29,000 M category stickers were ordered, with 6,327 sold to date, and 9,999 P category stickers were ordered, with 2,775 sold.

For public transportation classifications, 350 Bus category stickers were ordered and 116 sold; the T category shows 270 ordered and 80 sold, while the Taxi category has 600 stickers ordered and 377 sold.

Within specialized vehicle classifications, Z plates account for 650 ordered and 119 sold. The R category reflects 3,600 stickers ordered and 715 sold, the G category shows 160 ordered and 56 sold, the V category has 5,000 ordered and 1,057 sold, and the MF category reflects 1,900 stickers ordered and 187 sold.

These figures clearly indicate that many motorists have yet to meet their obligations. The Tax Administration strongly encourages all vehicle owners to visit the Receiver’s Office, which operates from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM daily throughout February, with cash payments accepted until 3:00 PM. Payments can also be made online viahttps://services.sintmaartengov.org/or through bank transfer.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration urges all motorists not to wait until the final hours to comply and to ensure that their vehicles are stickered and legally compliant.

