13 volunteer firefighters join the Savane rescue center | FAXINFO

LA SAVANE: Following the recruitment phase carried out in 2021, 13 volunteer firefighters will join the Savane rescue center at the beginning of 2022, serving the people of St. Martin with courage and dedication.

On Friday, February 11, the Center Committee was held to formalize the recruitment of the new 2021/2022 volunteer firefighters.

This body, supervised by an elected representative of the Collectivité, Mrs. Ramphort, is in charge of the recruitment and the career of the volunteers.

The 13 volunteers will be able to start the different training courses in order to go on intervention and serve the population of St. Martin. Congratulations to them.

