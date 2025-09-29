15 Coaches to spearhead Sport Unites! program empowering St. Maarten youth | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Fifteen dedicated coaches across five sporting disciplines have been officially selected to spearhead Sport Unites!, a new initiative launched by the Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) and the National Sports Institute (NSI). The coaches, representing volleyball, basketball, netball, tennis, and boxing, will guide young athletes in partnership with seven community and youth-driven organizations: St. Maarten Boxing Federation, St. Maarten Netball Association, Performance Sports Academy (PSA), SP Ballers, AYM Eagles, Tim Tennis Club, Robbie Stars Basketball, and Dynamic Sporting Club.

The program, launched on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Melford Hazel Sports Complex, is a one-year pilot designed to empower youth through sport, mentorship, and community engagement. Recognizing the heavy demands placed on volunteer coaches, Sport Unites! will provide stipends to participating coaches, acknowledging their dual roles as trainers, mentors, and community leaders. During the launch, coaches also received equipment and materials to begin implementation immediately.

The evening was attended by government representatives including the Honorable Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling and Marvio Cooks on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), underscoring the national importance of the initiative. The program was born from a proposal submitted to Samenwerkende Fondsen in November 2024, with the vision of using sport as a vehicle for youth empowerment, holistic development, and social progress.

“Sport can be a powerful tool for uniting people, building resilience, and fostering national pride,” said Naomi Korstanje, President of SMSF. “With the rise in youth crime, non-communicable diseases, and poverty, we must recognize sport’s role as part of the solution.”

The launch event featured live demonstrations in tennis, netball, and boxing, as well as moving testimonials from athletes. Boxer Jamar spoke about how sport transformed his life, while SP Ballers’ Martel and Daniel described the challenges and triumphs of building a successful basketball program in St. Peters.

A cornerstone of Sport Unites! is its mentorship component, delivered in partnership with A Fresh Start Foundation. The foundation will lead life-skills sessions aimed at promoting mental health, resilience, and equipping young athletes to navigate life’s challenges.

NSI Director Jisk Goslinga emphasized sustainability and accountability: “It is essential that we monitor the impact of this program so we can grow it strategically and ensure it truly serves our youth.” Program Coordinator Jacky Brown added that close collaboration with coaches will allow for clear structure, data collection, and ongoing improvements throughout implementation.

The initiative is funded by Samenwerkende Fondsen, with support from Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels, alongside contributions from the Department of Sport (ECYS), which provides grassroots funding and a dedicated program coordinator. Blue Waters (Kangroos Wholesale) has committed to supplying water for events, while Sports Gallery provided branded shirts for the coaches.

Looking ahead, NSI and SMSF intend to expand Sport Unites! into a long-term initiative, bringing in additional sports and broadening youth participation.

“This is only the beginning,” Korstanje said. “If we want to see true, lasting change, we need everyone at the table – because sport really can unite us.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/15-coaches-to-spearhead-sport-unites-program-empowering-st-maarten-youth