15 year old boy shot dead in Colombier | FAXINFO

COLOMBIER: The incident took place on Friday evening around 10:30 pm. A 15-year-old teenager died after being shot in the Colombier area. The victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries shortly after he arrived at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

The perpetrator of the fatal shooting in Colombier is actively sought by law enforcement.

“An investigation for murder is underway to identify the perpetrator and determine the circumstances of this homicide,” said the prosecutor Xavier Sicot.

Injured in the right hip, the young man was transported by emergency services to the hospital, where he died.

This is the first homicide this year reported on the French side.

