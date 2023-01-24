Nathalie Tackling appointed as Chair of APS Board | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—: As of January 10, 2023, Nathalie Tackling has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten. Ms. Tackling has been a board member since 2021 and has now been appointed as Chair for a period of 5 years. The APS Board currently consists of 3 persons: Nathalie Tackling, Emilio Kalmera, and Shaira Bommel. APS is in the process of filling the 2 remaining vacancies for the Board.

The position of chair in the APS Board is the only one that is independent. As such, the position of chair is a distinguished one; it balances the interests of all stakeholders rather than acting for a specific group. The other 4 board positions represent the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU), the Corporate Governance Council (CGC), the Minister of Finance, and the Union of Dutch Caribbean Pensioners (BGNAA) respectively.

Nathalie Tackling is a Sint Maarten native with an extensive background in corporate and legislative law. She obtained two Masters of Laws: one in Trade & Corporate Law from the University of Maastricht (Netherlands) and one in Intellectual Property Law from the George Washington University School of Law (Washington, DC)….

