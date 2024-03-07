Sundial School staff enjoy 7th annual Retreat at Royal Palm

Sundial School staff went on their 7th annual retreat with their School Coach on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The Retreat started after the passing of Hurricane Irma to facilitate teachers and staff of Sundial School strengthening interpersonal connections. The yearly activity is highly anticipated and facilitated by the School Coach who plans and organizes this annual event

The Retreat this year remained on island. Staff were hosted by the Royal Palm Beach Hotel in Simpson Bay in the Porte Cochere Room. The room provided beautiful views of the sailing ships participating in the Regatta as they entered and exited the Simpson Bay lagoon.

After the St. Maarten and Sundial School songs, on hand to bid staff a good morning and to talk briefly about what their bank can offer Sundial staff, were ORCO Bank’s Junior Officer Aldith Williams and representative Rutilio Hughes. They returned later in the day with Branch Manager Judy King for a group photo.

Orco Bank is one of the largest contributors to this Retreat, and King pledged to continue supporting initiatives that target not only school children, but teachers, education staff, their mental well-being, and promotion of team-building in the workplace.

The morning session consisted of staffers “building” their answers in response to the School Coach’s challenge, using Lego bricks. Staffers then explained their vision of the “build”, and reflected on their roles within the organization. The presentations were followed by lunch, then a “wake-up” exercise that had staffers laughing uproariously while playing musical chairs, doing the cha cha and ending with the electric slide. At the end, the School Coach gave out personalized tokens to express her appreciation for her team.

Sundial School would like to thank SVOBE, ORCO Bank, and the following businesses, establishments and individuals that contributed to this event.

Port St. Maarten; Windward Islands Bank; Shoppers Stop; NAPA, Royal Palm Beach Hotel, La Cabana restaurant.

The theme for this year’s Coach Retreat was: “Under construction: Repairing Connections; Reinforcing Camaraderie”

The Coach Day Retreat is exclusively for Sundial School staff. For more pictures and updates go to their Instagram page: school_coach_lejuez or for any inquiries or suggestions, contact the School Coach directly at Corinne.Lejeuz@svobe.org or corinne.lejuez@svobeschools.sx.