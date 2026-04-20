2 dead, 1 seriously injured after minivan overturns in Point Blanche

(KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred on Mountain Dove Road in the Point Blanche area on Sunday, April 19th, 2026.

At approximately 1:00 PM, Central Dispatch received several emergency calls reporting a major accident at the location.

Police patrols were immediately dispatched and, upon arrival, encountered a white minivan lying on its side with three occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

Personnel from the Fire Department and Ambulance Services worked diligently to extract the victims from the wreckage. After the victims—three males—were removed from the vehicle, ambulance personnel confirmed that two of the victims, including one minor, had succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The third victim received immediate medical attention on-site and was subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Traffic Department officers are currently on the scene conducting a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear at this time.

KPSM takes this opportunity to thank and commend all emergency service personnel, including police, fire department, and ambulance services, for their swift, professional, and dedicated response to this incident.

KPSM extends its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and urges all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations at all times.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Source Press Release