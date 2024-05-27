ST. KITTS / NEVIS – Phillipe Martinez, the newly named sole benefactor of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program, has initiated a lawsuit in a US court that jeopardizes the integrity and viability of the program.

Martinez’s legal pursuit is seen as an attempt to tarnish the reputations of prominent political and other figures in St. Kitts and Nevis and neighboring St. Lucia. Despite Martinez’s checkered past, including a reported jail sentence in France and time spent in a US detention center, he has been appointed as the face of the CBI Program under Prime Minister Drew’s administration.

However, Martinez’s actions, allegedly supported by PM Drew, are undermining the very foundation of the CBI Program, which serves as the economic lifeline of St. Kitts and Nevis. Martinez’s call for the revocation of citizenship for all successful applicants over the past decade poses a significant threat to the CBI Program’s sustainability. This drastic measure, coupled with Martinez’s controversial history, has raised concerns about the long-term viability of the program and its impact on the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

It is imperative that Martinez’s efforts to target specific individuals and tarnish the image of prominent figures be halted to prevent further damage to the CBI Program. The collaboration between Martinez and PM Drew, along with officials in the Nevis Island Administration, must be carefully scrutinized to ensure that the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis are protected.

As the fate of the CBI Program hangs in the balance, stakeholders and citizens alike must remain vigilant in safeguarding the economic prosperity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis against any threats posed by Martinez’s lawsuit and the actions of those who support him.

Source: Times Caribbean https://timescaribbeanonline.com/phillipe-martinezs-lawsuit-threatens-destruction-of-st-kitts-and-nevis-cbi-programme/#google_vignette