2021: a record year for the FAA | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Armed Forces in the West Indies (FAA), which is relentlessly fighting against drug trafficking, removed 9 tons of cocaine from the market during various interventions carried out throughout the year 2021.

In January, the surveillance frigate (SF) “Germinal” made a catch of 4.2 tons of cocaine from a fishing vessel during a patrol in the Atlantic Ocean.

In February, the FS “Germinal” intercepted a go-fast carrying 490 kilos of cocaine southwest of St. Martin.

Also in February, the Overseas Support and Assistance Vessel (OSAV) “Dumont D’Urville” on patrol in the northwest Caribbean Sea intercepted a fishing vessel carrying 3.4 tons of cocaine. Only 75 kilos were recovered after the crew scuttled the boat.

In April, the FS Ventôse intercepted a Spanish sailing vessel west of Barbados. This action led to the seizure of 210 kilos of cocaine, hidden for the most part in the boat’s structure, by the teams of the Anti-Drug Office in Martinique.

In May, the Antilles-Guyana patrol boat (PAG) “La Combattante” boarded a skiff between Martinique and Saint Lucia that had just delivered illicit goods to individuals, who were immediately arrested by the customs services pre-positioned on land. Weapons, a large sum of money and 1.4 kg of cannabis were seized.

In June, the FS “Ventôse” boarded a go-fast south of the Dominican Republic containing 550 kilos of cocaine.

In July, the FS “Germinal” boarded a sailboat east of the Lesser Antilles with 310 kilos of cocaine on board.

In November, the PAG “La Combattante” discovered two loaded handguns, 55 kilos of cannabis and 24 kilos of contraband tobacco on board a skiff.

