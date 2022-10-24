2021 Income Tax and 2022 Property Tax payment deadlines postponed | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité and the Public Finance Center of St. Martin inform taxpayers of the postponement of the payment deadlines for the 2021 income tax and the 2022 property tax, to November 15, 2022.

As the tax center has encountered technical difficulties with the income tax and property tax collection software, it has been jointly decided to grant taxpayers additional time to pay their tax contribution, without penalties, until November 15, 2022.

The Collectivité invites its citizens to meet their tax obligations before Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and to prefer a payment by check to the order of the Treasury or by bank transfer.

